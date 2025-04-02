Festival Celebrating Latin American Culture Returns In Queens

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Queens Theatre announced the return of its highly anticipated Latin Culture & Dance Fiesta, a dynamic festival celebrating the rich heritage and artistic traditions of Latin America. This year's exciting lineup brings together vibrant music, heartfelt storytelling, and cultural celebration through concerts, theater, and film screenings, offering something for everyone—from families to devoted fans of Latin arts.

The 2025 Latin Culture & Dance Fiesta will take place at Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park from Friday, May 2nd through Sunday, May 4th, featuring acclaimed Argentinean folkloric band CEIBO, the award-winning musical Señor Bolero, and Spanish-language screenings of two classic tales for children and families: The Emperor's New Clothes and Rumpelstiltskin.

“Queens Theatre is proud to continue its tradition of celebrating the rich diversity of the World's Borough with the Latin Culture & Dance Fiesta,” said Willy Mosquera, Fiesta curator and Queens Theatre's longtime Front of House Manager. “The return of the fiesta welcomes dynamic artists who are keeping traditions alive while also pushing creative boundaries and reaching new generations.”

Since its inception in 2016, The Latin Culture & Dance Fiesta has evolved from a dance-focused event into a multifaceted cultural experience, engaging audiences of all ages with diverse performances and activities.

Originally known as The Latin Dance Fiesta, the festival featured four New York-based dance companies, each representing a different country. Audiences were captivated by the passion of Argentine Tango, the vibrant rhythms of Brazilian Samba, and other traditional dance styles.

Over the years organizers expanded the fiesta, transforming it into today's broader celebration by incorporating theatre, concerts, comedy, and children's performances.

The Latin Culture & Dance Fiesta stands as a testament to the vibrancy and resilience of Latin American culture. From its humble beginnings as it looks to the future, Queens Theatre views the fiesta as a beacon of cultural pride, creativity, and inclusiveness.

