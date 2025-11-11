FRIGID New York to Present Odd Salon NYC's Final Show At Parkside Lounge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FRIGID New York and Odd Salon will present the final installment of Odd Salon NYC, curated by Odd Salon Co-Producer Christian Cagigal. The final bow of this popular bi-monthly show will take place at Parkside Lounge (317 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002) on Thursday, December 4 at 7pm (doors at 6:30pm). Tickets ($25 in-person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchas.

It's the last hoorah! The last SHIPS! The last MAPS! The last SCIENCE! Odd Salon NYC is saying it's last good-bye with their traditional final show of the year ODDMENTS V! Their annual peculiar potpourri of weird and obscure tales in the fields of art, history, adventure, and science. These stories may not have fit one of our previous salons but we consider them wonderful and worthy of telling nonetheless! Tonight, we celebrate a grab bag of rarities, share some final toasts, and wrap up what has been seven amazing years in NYC and over a decade on both coasts!

Speakers for Oddments V will include Greg Schicker-Taubman, Daniel Cohen, Matthew Codner, Jessie Wayburn, Rain Wiegartner, and Jennifer Batt.