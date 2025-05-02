FLIGHT OF PUFFIN to be Presented at New Plays For Young Audiences

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rehearsed readings of Flight of the Puffin will be performed June 7 at 7 p.m. and June 8 at 2 p.m. at the Provincetown Playhouse, 133 MacDougal St. Written by playwright Isabella Manhart and adapted from the book by Ann Braden, through a series of colorful index cards mailed back and forth across the country, four young people: Libby, a spunky artist, Jack, a determined community leader, Vincent, a compassionate mathematician, and T, a powerful poet, begin a chain reaction of kindness to create the world of their dreams. Best enjoyed by ages 10-14 and their families.

Directed by Alex Oleksy. Free tickets must be reserved here (https://forms.gle/n9oKkE6i2Dsz1UfS6). Find out more on the script website (https://sites.google.com/nyu.edu/flightofthepuffin/home).

The readings are a part of NYU's New Plays for Young Audience (NPYA), which celebrates its 27th season of nurturing new voices and theatrical styles with free readings of three new works from three TYA playwrights in June 2025. This year's line-up continues the program's legacy of amplifying youth stories and nurturing new works for young audiences. Since its founding in 1998, NPYA has built a legacy of supporting award-winning plays and playwrights, including Laurie Brooks (Deadly Weapons, The Wrestling Season), Finegan Kruckemeyer (Zachary Briddling Who Was Awfully Middling), and José Cruz González (Earth Songs, Super Cowgirl and Mighty Miracle). In addition, Oscar winner Kevin Willmott (co-writer of BlacKkKlansman) worked with NPYA on The Watsons Go to Birmingham (adapted from the book by Christopher Paul Curtis) and Becoming Martin. Many of the more than 50 playwrights who have participated in the program have won prestigious awards, including multiple Distinguished Play of the Year honors from the American Alliance for Theatre and Education. New Plays for Young Audiences is supported by The Nancy and Lowell Swortzell Permanent Fund in Educational Theatre and with thanks to NYU Steinhardt's Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions.

Comments