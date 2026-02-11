FELTMAN: WORLD'S FIRST HOT DOG is Coming to the 36th Street Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Step into the ultimate hot dog story. Long before Nathan's Famous Hot Dog's, Feltman's dominated Coney Island. In Feltman: World's First Hot Dog, audiences travel back to 19th-century Coney Island as German immigrant Charles Feltman invents what would become an American icon. Written and performed by Coney Island native Michael Quinn, this new solo show traces the birth of the hot dog alongside Quinn's own family connection to the original Feltman brand. The production brings to life an overlooked chapter of New York and culinary history.

Feltman: World's First Hot Dog premiered at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival where it played to packed houses and received glowing reviews. The production now begins an open-ended New York run at 36th Street Theatre (The Chain), with performances currently scheduled from March 18 through June 14. The production is directed by Peter Michael Marino.

About Feltman: World's First Hot Dog

Before sliced bread, there was the hot dog! Actor, playwright, historian and former Feltman's hot dog brand owner Michael Quinn brings this incredible true story to life, performing every role in a dynamic one-person show. Travel back to 19th century Coney Island as German immigrant Charles Feltman rises from struggle to revolutionize street food. Quinn, who himself successfully revived the legendary brand before facing his own challenges, weaves a powerful parallel between past and present. Blending humor, heart and history, this must-see performance tells the story of resilience, reinvention and the food that changed the world!

Feltman: World's First Hot Dog runs March 18 - 22 with performances Wednesday - Thursday at 7pm, Fridays - Saturdays 5:30pm & 7:30pm, and Sundays at 5pm. Additional performances are scheduled May 6 - 10 and June 10 - 14 with the same performance schedule. Running time: 70 minutes. Tickets are $40 and are available at www.feltmanworldsfirsthotdog.com. The Chain Theatre is located at 312 W 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY, 10018.