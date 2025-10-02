F***ED UP FAIRYTALES to Return to The Rat This Saturday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



F***ed Up Fairytales will return to The Rat NYC the First Saturday of each month at 9pm! Saturdays, October 4th, November 1st and December 6th.﻿

Rising Sun Performance Company's Founding Artistic Director Akia Squitieri states, “We are thrilled to extend F***ed Up Fairytales back at The Rat NYC and continue to tell these hilariously re-imagined stories!”

F***ed Up Fairytales turns classic fairy tales upside down and inside out in this bold, interactive, 21+ theatrical experience! Rising Sun Performance Company invites you to join the most unexpected re-imaginings of beloved tales, each twisted into something completely new and exciting.

Step into Hansel & Gretel as a thrilling manga saga, dive into The White Snake reimagined as a raunchy slapstick comedy, and experience Rumpelstiltskin as a gripping film noir. Watch Rapunzel's high-octane spy adventure unfold before your eyes, and brace yourself for Little Red Riding Hood's spine-chilling horror adaptation.

Another twist: F***ed Up Fairytales is interactive! Each night, the show rotates and YOU, the audience, will help determine which three stories will be performed. With immersive elements and drinks on tap to fuel the fun, you'll be part of the action, influencing the adventure as it unfolds in real-time.

“F***ed Up Fairytales is a wild, reimagined celebration of stories we all know and love—but with a rebellious edge,” says creative consultant David Andrew Laws (Co-Creator of Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern). “It's chaotic, it's unexpected, and it's fun that puts the audience in the driver's seat.”

The cast will feature Crystal-Marie Alberson, David Anthony Anderson, Eric Austin, Rick Benson*, Giordano Cruz*, Claire Dempsey*, Kiki Dowell, Ally Harwell*, Maera Hagage*, Orlando Rodriguez*, Sydney Speltz, Joel Trinidad and Laura Walter*. *denotes ensemble member of Rising Sun Performance Company

The creative team includes costume design by Tiffini Minatel Schreiber; properties design by Liane Diep; sound design by Max Feldman; production stage management by Romanti Mata; creative consultation from David Andrew Laws; and associate producing by Alexandra Scordato.