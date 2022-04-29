Erica Diederich's A SCARY GOOD CHARACTER SHOW Comes To Under St. Marks

Erica Diederich will perform in the stage debut of her one-woman show "A Scary Good Character Show". The show is both written and self-directed by Diederich. The performance will be presented by Squirrel Comedy Theater on Sunday, May 8 at 9:00 PM and will feature a double billing with Jack Blankenship's "A Funeral For My Face".

In "A Scary Good Character Show", Erica Diederich (Character's Welcome, Comedy Central Digital) will convince an audience that horror makes for some of the funniest characters and stories. Erica watches movies like "The Conjuring" and "It" for fun. By the end of the show, you'll understand why.

Tickets ($12 in person, $7 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.thesquirrelnyc.com and will be live-streamed. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Erica Diederich (Actor/Comedian/Writer) Erica is a New York City-based actor, originally from Upstate NY. She debuted her one-woman show "A Scary Good Character Show" at The PIT's Digital Solocom Festival in 2021. Erica received her B.F.A. from Niagara University and has performed on stage and screen ever since. She also performs with her sketch teams Wilburn and Easy Tiger as part of the BoogieManja Sketch Collective. More info at: www.ericadiederich.com.