Emerging Artists Theatre Opens Submissions For Summer Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT) has opened submissions for the Summer Spark Theatre Festival NYC, which will take place April 6–26, 2026, at The 28th Street Theatre (15 W. 28th St.).

The long-running developmental series showcases polished works-in-progress across multiple disciplines, including short plays, musicals, solo performances, dance, cabaret, sketch comedy, jazz, burlesque, monologues, storytelling, and more. Artists are encouraged to submit work that is experimental, hybrid, or outside traditional forms.

Each participant will present a 60-minute performance slot, which may consist of a full piece or a pairing of shorter works. Productions are eligible for either workshop presentations or fully developed new work categories, with the possibility of multiple performances. Artists may also opt for an audience talkback following their show.

Performances will run nightly Monday through Sunday at 7 p.m., with additional Saturday performances at 9 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. All submissions must be at least five minutes in length. Productions may not be presented elsewhere within three months prior to or one month after the festival.

Applications are due by midnight (EST) on December 1, 2025, and participants will be notified on a rolling basis beginning mid-January. There are no submission or participation fees, and artists receive a 50/50 box office split once the required audience guarantee of one ticket per minute of performance is met.

Past participants have earned between $300 and $900 for 30- to 60-minute presentations, with many productions going on to extended runs, festival appearances, and Off-Broadway engagements.

Full submission guidelines and the online application are available at www.emergingartiststheatre.org/submissions.