Emerging Artists Theatre Announces Lineup For The Spring NEW WORK SERIES

Emerging Artists Theatre will kick off its 29th season by showcasing over fifty performances (in various stages of development) at its bi-annual New Work Series. The diverse lineup includes new musicals, dance pieces, solo shows, short and full-length plays and runs from March 21 to April 10, 2022, at TADA Theater in New York City's Flatiron District.

The festival features a broad range of topics and genres, including a comical tale of queer love set in Paris, a multicultural story of a Turkish man searching for truth, and a solo show about a cleaning guy that has been scouring New York City apartments for the past 30 years.

Eight new musicals will be presented including pieces set in unique places such as an Irish wake, 5th Century BC Athens, Seattle in the 1980s, a roaring 1920's party where someone is murdered with a ukulele, and a backward tale of Ethel Merman starring Beth Leavel as Ethel Merman and Emily Skinner as Benay Venuta.

Artistic Director Paul Adams shared his thoughts on the series, "Since our inception 29 years ago, Emerging Artists' mission has been an incubator for new work and new voices. We strive to provide a supportive and encouraging environment where artists and their work can grow."

He went on to say, "Artists in the series are encouraged to focus on the text or structure of their pieces which are in various stages of development, whether it's a staged reading or a fully-realized production. Shows are followed by a short talkback in which the artists get feedback from the audience. We're excited to announce that our Spring New Work Series will present 51 artists' work and greatly expand the energy exchange between artists and audience."

Tickets range between $20 - $25 and are available at www.newworkseries.com. All performances take place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.uired for audience members while in the theater.