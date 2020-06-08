EMPOWERED VOICES NOW offers 5-Day Summer Intensive

We are excited to announce our online Summer Intensive "Building the Confident Mind" July 13-17, 2020. This five-day development/Intensive program is designed to offer participants an opportunity to dive deeper into the "Building the Confident Mind" Workshop. In addition to the core class, this unique and empowering intensive will also include; private vocal lessons, music coachings, yoga/movement classes, one-on-one mind empowering sessions, and daily master classes where students will work with top industry leaders/performers/coaches and teachers



Daily mind/body movement/yoga classes with Dana Guerrero, building confident mind class with Raquel Suarez Groen and Dana Guerrero.

Masterclasses with Ben Crawford, Ali Ewoldt, Steven Lutvak, Lindsay Heather Pearce, and Joan Lader.



Click HERE for more information and to sign up!

