ECHO: A Musical Quest To Premiere At SPARK! Theatre Festival This Month

In Greek mythology, Echo is a nymph who was cursed by Hera to only be able to repeat the last words someone says to her. The one-act original musical, written by Ella Sodam Yoon (After that Day, The Snow White Shop) and Deniz Demirkurt (Miroir, La Voisin), will explore what happens to Echo after she's been cursed and follow her as she embarks on a journey to find her voice again.

The staged reading will be directed by Thalia Ranjbar, who has previously directed shows for SPARK! Theatre Festival such as Macha and Unlikely Friends at Bloor St. Station. Music direction will be by David Fraley (Minoru: Scrape the Sky, Open, Stay), who will also be playing piano. Takafumi Nikaido (The Visitor) will be the percussionist for the show. Multicultural Theatermakers (Minoru: Scrape the Sky, Unlikely Friends at Bloor St. Station) will be co-producing.

The full cast will feature Sabrina Gottlieb, Hannah Kanter, Rachel Lloyd, Milena Makse, Vaheed Talebian, Katherine D'Souza, Kendall Stroud, and Clarissa Hernandez.

Echo: A Musical Quest was written as Ella Sodam Yoon & Deniz Demirkurt's thesis in NYU Tisch's Graduate Musical Theatre Program and was originally designed to be a video game musical. The writers have adapted the musical for stage for this production.

The staged reading will take place at 28 Street Theater (15 W 28th, New York) on March 21st at 7 pm. For more information and tickets, go to:

