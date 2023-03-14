Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ECHO: A Musical Quest To Premiere At SPARK! Theatre Festival This Month

The full cast will feature Sabrina Gottlieb, Hannah Kanter, Rachel Lloyd, Milena Makse, Vaheed Talebian, Katherine D'Souza, Kendall Stroud, and Clarissa Hernandez.

Mar. 14, 2023  

ECHO: A Musical Quest To Premiere At SPARK! Theatre Festival This Month

In Greek mythology, Echo is a nymph who was cursed by Hera to only be able to repeat the last words someone says to her. The one-act original musical, written by Ella Sodam Yoon (After that Day, The Snow White Shop) and Deniz Demirkurt (Miroir, La Voisin), will explore what happens to Echo after she's been cursed and follow her as she embarks on a journey to find her voice again.

The staged reading will be directed by Thalia Ranjbar, who has previously directed shows for SPARK! Theatre Festival such as Macha and Unlikely Friends at Bloor St. Station. Music direction will be by David Fraley (Minoru: Scrape the Sky, Open, Stay), who will also be playing piano. Takafumi Nikaido (The Visitor) will be the percussionist for the show. Multicultural Theatermakers (Minoru: Scrape the Sky, Unlikely Friends at Bloor St. Station) will be co-producing.

The full cast will feature Sabrina Gottlieb, Hannah Kanter, Rachel Lloyd, Milena Makse, Vaheed Talebian, Katherine D'Souza, Kendall Stroud, and Clarissa Hernandez.

Echo: A Musical Quest was written as Ella Sodam Yoon & Deniz Demirkurt's thesis in NYU Tisch's Graduate Musical Theatre Program and was originally designed to be a video game musical. The writers have adapted the musical for stage for this production.

The staged reading will take place at 28 Street Theater (15 W 28th, New York) on March 21st at 7 pm. For more information and tickets, go to:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230609®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.emergingartiststheatre.org%2Fnew_works_series%2Fecho-a-musical-quest%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

 




Ricardo Melendez ANGEL ON EROS To Premiere At The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival Photo
Ricardo Melendez' ANGEL ON EROS To Premiere At The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival
A 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival Featured Theatre & Fine Art New York Premiere Event: Ricardo Melendez' Angel on Eros asks 'what price are they willing to pay to satisfy their yearnings?'
Comedian Ed Hill Will Make His Off-Off Broadway Debut This Month Photo
Comedian Ed Hill Will Make His Off-Off Broadway Debut This Month
Stupid Ed is Taiwanese-Canadian Comedian Ed Hill's one hour follow up show to his critically acclaimed one hour comedy special, Candy & Smiley on Amazon Prime.
M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL Will Debut at Caveat This Month Photo
M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL Will Debut at Caveat This Month
Following a sold-out run of his nationally-acclaimed THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE PARODY MUSICAL, hilarious composer-cum-comedy-writer Dylan MarcAurele has now delighted fans with the announcement of his latest creation for the stage: M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL. 
THE TALE OF AN-NOOR, A Show for Young Audiences, to play 2023 EstroGenius Festival at The Photo
THE TALE OF AN-NOOR, A Show for Young Audiences, to play 2023 EstroGenius Festival at The Kraine Theate
The Tale Of An-Noor, written and performed by Marina Celander, will premiere at the 2023 EstroGenius Festival: BAN(NED) TOGETHER, presented by FRIGID New York and Manhattan Theatre Source, March 15-April 2.

More Hot Stories For You


Comedian Ed Hill Will Make His Off-Off Broadway Debut This MonthComedian Ed Hill Will Make His Off-Off Broadway Debut This Month
March 14, 2023

Stupid Ed is Taiwanese-Canadian Comedian Ed Hill's one hour follow up show to his critically acclaimed one hour comedy special, Candy & Smiley on Amazon Prime.
M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL Will Debut at Caveat This MonthM3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL Will Debut at Caveat This Month
March 14, 2023

Following a sold-out run of his nationally-acclaimed THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE PARODY MUSICAL, hilarious composer-cum-comedy-writer Dylan MarcAurele has now delighted fans with the announcement of his latest creation for the stage: M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL. 
HOLD STILL Comes to the United Solo Show Festival
March 14, 2023

Susan Kuralt will present Hold Still, a play about speaking truth in the face of societal pressure to remain silent, as part of the annual United Solo Show Festival, March 7 through March 26, 2023. Hold Still will be presented Saturday, March 18th (7:00pm), at Theatre Row Performing Arts Center, 410 W. 42ndStreet, New York, NY 10036. 
THE TALE OF AN-NOOR, A Show for Young Audiences, to play 2023 EstroGenius Festival at The Kraine TheateTHE TALE OF AN-NOOR, A Show for Young Audiences, to play 2023 EstroGenius Festival at The Kraine Theate
March 14, 2023

The Tale Of An-Noor, written and performed by Marina Celander, will premiere at the 2023 EstroGenius Festival: BAN(NED) TOGETHER, presented by FRIGID New York and Manhattan Theatre Source, March 15-April 2.
Photos: First Look At spit&vigor's THE BRUTES At The PlayersPhotos: First Look At spit&vigor's THE BRUTES At The Players
March 13, 2023

First look photos!vspit&vigor has announced an extremely limited special performance of THE BRUTES, written by Casey Wimpee (2-time Samuel French Short Play Finalist, 2007 NYIT Outstanding Original Short Script nominee) and directed by Sara Fellini (2018 Planet Award Outstanding Direction nominee).
share