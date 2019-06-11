Dirty Laundry Theatre To Premiere BORDERS at the NY SummerFest

Dirty Laundry Theatre is pleased to announce its premiere performance of "BORDERS" at the NY SummerFest held at the Hudson Guild Theatre on June 25th, 26th, & 29th.



A precarious virtual connection between two potential lovers is put to the test in the compelling drama BORDERS, written by Nimrod Danishman.

Eli M Schoenfeld and Adrian Rifat, two award-winning actors, star in this powerful drama directed by Michael R. Piazza.

The play explores what divides or connects two people who meet online; their virtual fantasy, the distance, the foreignness, and the border that physically divides them.

Boaz and George meet on Grindr. They are attracted to one another instantly and want to meet in person, but something prevents them from doing so. One lives in Israel, the other- in Lebanon. Is it just the physical border that keeps them apart? Would their virtual relationship survive in the real world?

Playwright Nimrod Danishman has crafted an intriguing and timely drama about what it means to connect with another human in a highly politicized and hyper-virtual world. He boldly examines the relationship between virtual space and physical life, exploring themes of prejudice, tolerance, sex and love.

Dirty Laundry is a New York-based theatre production company founded by Israeli-American artists who seek to bridge the gap between various cultures by shedding a light on personal narratives that are often overlooked in popular culture.

"We start with Israel," says Founding Artistic Director, Maera Daniel Hagage. "Airing Israel's 'dirty laundry' allows us to create a mosaic based on the less familiar perspective of day-to-day Israeli life, allowing us to overcome cultural differences and prejudice. The Israeli stories, very much like "Borders", are both personal and universal. We invite our audience to open their minds and hearts and experience a new narrative that might be, surprisingly, more familiar than they expect."

Dirty Laundry Theatre Troupe, including Maera Daniel Hagage, Ron Orlovsky, Mikael Deckelbaum, Avigail Bryger, Lior Weiner and Eliya Rodeh, are currently developing their next performances scheduled for fall 2019 and spring 2020.

Tickets are $25 and available online at www.newyorktheaterfestival.com/borders/ or at the door. Performances take place at the Hudson Guild Theater, 441 W 26th St, NYC, between. 9th and 10th ave. Additional information can be found online at https://www.dirtylaundrytheatre.org/show/borders/





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You