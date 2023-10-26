Dirty Laundry Theatre Presents Award-Winning Show IN BETWEEN At STAV Festival

Embark on a thought-provoking journey of identity, humor, and heritage with Dirty Laundry Theatre's compelling solo production, "In Between," by acclaimed artist Ibrahim Miari.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Prepare to embark on a thought-provoking journey of identity, humor, and heritage as Dirty Laundry Theatre presents "In Between," a compelling solo production by the acclaimed artist, Ibrahim Miari.

Born to a Jewish Israeli mother and a Palestinian Muslim father, Ibrahim's life weaves a complex tapestry of multicultural experiences, offering a unique lens through which to view the intricate nuances of our world. "In Between" is poised to deeply engage audiences as it takes center stage at this year's Stav Festival, thoughtfully hosted at the 14th Street Y venue.

Ibrahim Miari's extraordinary performance is designed to leave a profound impact, as he unveils the chapters of his life, from a reflective childhood to the poignant tapestry of his wedding day. In doing so, he unravels the intricate threads of his existence, thoughtfully exposing the profound contradictions and complex subtleties that have shaped his identity. With a subtle touch of humor, a measured dash of wit, and the use of puppets, "In Between" pays homage to the beauty of his heritage.

Dirty Laundry Theatre's Artistic Director, Maera Daniel Hagage, emphasizes the unique significance of "In Between" in our current times. "Especially in times like these, when each of us is convinced of holding the absolute truth in the palms of our hands, it becomes essential to illuminate the complexity that defines our human experience. It is a perspective best seen through the eyes of one who grew up 'in between,' navigating the delicate balance and living this existence throughout their lifetime."

This exceptional performance will be held this Friday, October 27st, at 9:00 pm, at the 14th Street Y. It stands as a featured event at the STAV Festival, an evening designed for introspection and cultural exploration. Following the show, the audience will have the unique opportunity to partake in a reflective talkback session with the artist, Ibrahim Miari.

Don't miss the chance to be part of the experience that is "In Between" at Stav Festival. Prepare to be transported into a world of storytelling, puppetry, and cultural exploration that will leave you contemplative, deeply moved, and inspired.

Event Details:

- Date: Friday, October 27

- Time: 9:00 pm

- Location: 14th Street Y

- Talkback Session: Following the performance

For ticket information and further details, please visit Click Here




