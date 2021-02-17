Dialogue With Three Chords Continues Their Tenth Season Of Theatre Online With THE APOCALYPSE SURVIVORS CLUB SERIES

Dialogue with Three Chords is continuing their tenth season of indie theatre next week, but online. With in-person events still off the menu, the NYC-based punk rock theatre group will present "The Apocalypse Survivors Club" virtually. This spring 2021 season showcases virtual plays on a monthly schedule from February to May, all written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto.

The first play, "In Fear and Trembling," premieres on February 24th, on the D3C Facebook, Youtube and Instagram pages. In it we meet Jean: a prison inmate, in conversation with Larissa, who's building a support group for people who uprooted their lives for an apocalypse that never arrived.

This second half of D3C's tenth season returns to the serialized format, and draws upon the tradition of radio dramas in framing "The Apocalypse Survivors Club." The plays from this series explore how ideas of the apocalypse have multiplied in recent years. "The concept looms large in our daily lives,"Gracia explains, "and for some, it's a trope, a bit of hyperbole. For others, the apocalypse is a terrifying, all consuming idea. The very concept can ruin relationships. It can destroy lives."

"With the state of the world as it is, the time feels right - and I think the virtual format will add a nice twist to it all," LoPorto adds, who is inspired by Gracia's concept of visual radio plays. "Making virtual theatre is a challenge, and it's hard to not feel like it's just some actors on a Zoom call - but I think we've found a way to make that part of the work rather than something we are stuck doing."

In continuing to celebrate their tenth season of indie theatre, D3C has added several bonus features to their virtual offerings. LoPorto and Gracia will write original songs as "The Sellout Jackets," to be featured in the end credits of each play. They'll later be released on the D3C Bandcamp page as a free EP of apocalypse-themed folk/punk songs. The D3C Instagram Live interview series, "Keeping the Ghost Light On," also returns, featuring the actors participating in "The Apocalypse Survivors Club."

"In Fear and Trembling" features: Sandra Bargman, Gina Simone Pemberton, and Edie Nugent. Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at their Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram pages.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.