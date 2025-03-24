DISRUPT THE CIS-TEM: 24-HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL Takes Place In April At The Vino Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This April, join 30 of New York's up-and-coming queer theatre makers for a one-night-only benefit play festival just in time for International Transgender Day of Visibility. Disrupt the Cis-tem, premiering on April 2nd at the Vino Theatre in Brooklyn, is a desperately needed call to action- a one night festival of ten-minute plays written by, for, and about Trans and Gender Nonconforming (TGNC+) stories, created in 24 hours.

Featuring playwrights, directors, and actors across the gender spectrum, Disrupt is a celebration of queer joy and resistance to trans erasure, against the current administration's attacks on transgendered americans. 100% of ticket revenue will be donated to Princess Janae Place, whose mission is "to help people of transgender experience reach their full potential as they transition from homelessness to independent living." The festival will also be raffling various goodie bags sponsored by LGBTQ+ owned businesses in and around New York City.

DISRUPT THE CIS-TEM: 24-HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL

Wednesday, April 2nd at 8:00pm

The Vino Theatre, 274 Morgan Avenue, BK

General Tickets can be found here, or at www.sourgrapesproductions.com/tickets; tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. Presale $20 Tickets can be purchased here, and include 10 raffle tickets to be picked up on entry.

