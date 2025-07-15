DESTINATION UNDEFINED to Make World Premiere at Theatre 154 This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cellunova Productions will present the world premiere of DESTINATION UNDEFINED, a bold new play by Changshuo Liu and directed by Yibin Wang, running in limited engagement at Theatre 154 (154 Christopher St.) from August 22 through September 7, 2025. Opening night is set for Saturday, August 23.

A genre-bending sci-fi absurdist play, Destination Undefined follows five AI researchers from the Human Research Institute who uncover a mysterious Memory Cube buried in a forgotten vault beneath Manhattan. Inside lies a fractured record of human consciousness from the year 2051—revealing a cyborg society teetering on collapse, machines vying for rights, and humanity scrambling to remain relevant. As the researchers decode its contents, they begin to question whether the Memory Cube is a historical artifact or a dire warning. The play explores themes of trust, identity, and survival in a future where meaning itself is destabilized.

Performances will be held Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 1:30pm. The runtime is approximately 1 hour and 50 minutes. Tickets are $40, with preview tickets available for $35. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.cellunova.org.

Cast includes Chisom Awachie, Victor Gao, Jueun Kang, Lyra Lys, Tom Shane, and Aida Mohamed.

Creative Team includes Yi-Ming Chen (Dramaturg/Assistant Director), Amy Wang (Production Manager), Fuyuan Zheng (Production Stage Manager), Winnie Chiang (Stage Manager), Qingan Zhang (Set/Robotic Design), Qixin Zhang (Projection Design), Sophia Zhu (Lighting Design), Liam Bellman-Sharpe (Sound Design), Qiuyi Li “Nuzzi” (Costume & Makeup), Xingyu Zhang (Prop Design), Jianing Zhao (Choreographer), Priscilla Zhang (Assistant Set Design), Jiaxin Guan (Assistant Projection Design/Technical Director), Hanxiao Zhang (Associate Costume Design), Kaiwen Zheng and Youqi Gang (Robotic Engineers), Cynthia Hu (Fight & Intimacy Director), Sitong Cao (Casting Director), Eden Xu (Assistant Production Manager), and Tracy Li (Graphic Design).

Playwright Changshuo Liu is a New York-based writer and investment professional whose work navigates the intersection of theater, technology, and immigrant identity. Director Yibin Wang brings an interdisciplinary approach rooted in cross-cultural storytelling and experimental performance.

Produced by Cellunova Productions, Destination Undefined reflects the company’s mission to fuse socially engaged storytelling with cutting-edge technology and amplify the voices of first-generation immigrant and BIPOC artists.