The 3-hour marathon showcases amazing composer/performers in a cavalcade of short pieces.

Composers Concordance presents the 11th annual Comp-Play-Comp Marathon on Sunday, November 29 at DROM NYC. The 3-hour marathon showcases amazing composer/performers in a cavalcade of short pieces.

Composers Concordance invited dozens of composer/performers to answer a question, "What kind of music would you compose if you know you're the performer?" For this year's marathon, a time parameter and theme were added into the fray: the piece must be 4-minutes at most, and be on the theme of 'Words and Music.'

Featured compositions include Maria Tegzes' Legacy on her own poetry; Gene Pritsker's The Dress In The Wind on a poem by Erik T. Johnson; Charles Coleman's The Music Between Us on a poem by Robert C. Ford; and Eugene McBride's Key?Largo featuring violinist Rolf Schulte.

Limited, in-person seating to 25 audience members. Tickets are $10 with an additional $20 food/drink minimum from DROM.

The Comp-Play-Comp Marathon is the 3rd concert of Comp/Lit, Composers Concordance's ongoing festival on the theme of music and literature, to be presented throughout the 2020-21 season.

The concert will also be live streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/11th-annual-comp-play-comp-marathon-tickets-127446948253

https://www.facebook.com/events/386845835786613

