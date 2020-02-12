Columbia University School Of The Arts Presents TERRORISM

Columbia University School of the Arts is proud to present Velani Dibba's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2020) production of Terrorism.



Terrorism is a darkly comic rendering of the latent violence lurking beneath the mundanity of everyday life. Delayed flights, BDSM experimentation, neighborly gossip, and locker room talk are exposed as dangerous cat-and-mouse games where we can no longer tell the difference between perpetrator and victim. This English translation of the contemporary Russian play by the Presnyakov Brothers interrogates why we can't seem to stop torturing one another. When each choice we make might spark an explosion, is there anyway to keep the bomb from going off?



Ticketing Info: https://lenfest.arts.columbia.edu/events/directing-thesis-terrorism





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You