Classical Theatre of Harlem Dedicates 2024 Season to Andre Braugher

Learn more about the season here!

By: Jan. 03, 2024

On Monday, December 18th, 2023 The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH), hosted a night of holiday entertainment hosted by actor Ethan Hawke. Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award Nominee, Brandon Dixon Victor and current star of Alicia's Keys, Hell's Kitchen at The Public Theater graced the intimate crowd with joyful holiday covers throughout the evening. CTH's Artistic Director, NAACP and Obie Award Winner, Ty Jones kicked the night off. The event took place underneath Chef Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster inside Ginny's Supper Club in Harlem. The evening started with holiday cheer at the underground sold out venue with an open bar and closed with Dixon performing Stevie Wonder's famous "Someday at Christmas.” 

The theatre's annual show was dedicated to longtime trustee Andre Braugher who sadly recently passed away. Mr. Braugher's family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to The Classical Theatre of Harlem. CTH will be dedicating their entire 2024 season to the actor which will include New York City's only Shakespeare in the Park production this summer season. 

“Here for the Holiday's brought CTH near its EOY fundraising goal of 100k, nearly doubling their previous year's totals,” said Ty Jones.  “We hope to be part of the giving plans of just a few more people, because our 25th Anniversary season will be the most important one in our history.”

Brandon Victor Dixon is a multifaceted talent with an impressive array of awards and accolades. Notably, he earned Tony and Grammy nominations for his roles in The Color Purple and Motown The Musical, respectively, and received nominations for Olivier, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and AUDELCO awards for his outstanding portrayal of Haywood Patterson in The Scottsboro Boys. Dixon, a Columbia University graduate, was also honored with the University's I.A.L. Diamond Award for Achievement in the Arts, alongside luminaries like Tony Kushner, Jeanine Tesori, and Katori Hall. Beyond his stage and screen achievements, Dixon co-founded WalkRunFly, which produced Tony Award-winning productions, and The WeAre Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to "Turning Art into Action." He also developed the Qurator Movie Ratings App, available on iOS/Android, and has shared the stage with celebrated artists like Jennifer Hudson, Liza Minnelli, and Tony winners Levi Kries, Kelli O'Hara, and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Originally from Gaithersburg, Maryland, Brandon Victor Dixon currently resides in New York City.

This breathtakingly intimate holiday show included performances of some favorite holiday classics, as well as Broadway hit songs from Dixon's vast repertoire. Brandon Victor Dixon first graced The Classical Theatre of Harlem's stages in the 2022 54 Below preview performance of Langston in Harlem by Walter Marks.

The venue, Red Rooster Harlem, was named in honor of the legendary Harlem speakeasy that attracted neighborhood folk, jazz greats, and noteworthy figures of the 20th century from Adam Clayton Powell Jr. to Nat King Cole and James Baldwin. Ginny's Supper Club, a concert room located downstairs at Red Rooster, seats only 75. Jones added, “no matter where you are inside, you're going to have a great time. I can't wait to see and connect with everyone there.”

For more information about CTH, please visit cthnyc.org.

The 2024 CTH season will also include the following performances: 

  • May 23, 2024: Hold ‘Em In Harlem, a benefit poker tournament supporting The Classical Theatre of Harlem's year-round programming. Mix, mingle, take part in a silent auction and play Poker and other games with special guests and friends. Tickets available at Click Here on March 1st, 2024.
  • July 6 - 28, 2024: A Midsummer Night's Dream (free) at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem.
  • September 2024: Bryant Park Picnic Performance (free)
  • September 2024: The Getty Villa and Classical Theatre of Harlem present the world-premiere production of Memnon, written by Will Power and directed by Carl Cofield, bringing the story of Ethiopia's powerful king to life as he answers the call to defend Troy. This Homeric episode, once a staple of the ancient Greek and Roman epic tradition, had been forgotten—until now. 



Recommended For You