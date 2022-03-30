City Gate to Revive LOBBY HERO

LOBBY HERO: Kenneth Lonergan's Tony Awards-winning play will be revived as part of City Gate Production's 2022 season. Running April 29 - May 8 at the Moose Lodge Theatre, 7215 Grand Avenue, Maspeth, Queens. click HERE for tickets

When Jeff, a luckless young security guard, is drawn into a local murder investigation, loyalties are strained to the breaking point. As Jeff's tightly wound supervisor is called to bear witness against his troubled brother, and an attractive rookie cop finds she must stand up to her seasoned partner, truth becomes elusive and justice proves costly. Directed by Thom Harmon (assistant directed by Rich Feldman) and produced by Regina Fischedick & Tim Reifschneider, the cast features Mark Ashin as Jeff; Ian Duhart as William; Natalie Ahn as Dawn; Chris Leoni as Bill.

CITY GATE PRODUCTIONS: creating exceptional live theatre across Queens. Telling stories that challenge the mind; inspire the heart; and reflect the diversity of the borough. City Gate continues in the fall with "Mothers and Sons" by Terence McNally.