City Gate Revives Pulitzer Prize Winning RABBIT HOLE Next Month

Becca and Howie Corbett have everything a family could want, until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves the couple drifting perilously apart. RABBIT HOLE charts their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest of places and for a path that will lead them back into the light of day.



This 2007 recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, premiered on Broadway in 2006. Cynthia Nixon won the 2006 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her performance as Becca in the New York production, and the play was nominated for several other Tony awards.



The City Gates cast includes Lauren Snyder as Becca; Rich Feldman as Howie; Amanda Montoni as Izzy; Kim Guarino as Nat; and Jonathan Mora as Jason. It is directed by Virginia Harmon and produced by Regina Fischedick, Tim Reifshneider and Thom Harmon.