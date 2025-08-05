Circle Festival 2025 Returns To West 45th Street With Twelve New Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its sold-out debut season at The Flea Theater, RJ Theatre Company, in partnership with The Actor Launchpad, will return with Circle Festival 2025, running August 30 through October 19 at AMT Theater (354 W 45th St, NYC).

The expanded lineup features twelve new productions that challenge theatrical norms while reaffirming “the stubborn necessity of art in impossible times.” Tickets are $20–$53 and are available at rjtheatrecompany.com.

"The world is literally burning, and we're still making theater," said Artistic Director Emma Tadmor. "Maybe that's exactly what we need—not more efficient solutions or optimized experiences, but the stubborn, inefficient, gloriously human act of gathering together to tell stories."

This year's festival spans genres, generations, and forms, showcasing both emerging voices and seasoned artists. The lineup includes works-in-progress, movement-driven storytelling, reimagined musicals, and sharp, autobiographical dramas. Circle Festival also introduces the inaugural Edward Allan Baker Award for New Writing, in partnership with the late playwright’s family.

2025 Circle Festival Lineup

THREE ONE-ACT PLAYS by Edward Allan Baker

Rosemary with Ginger, Dolores, Face Divided

Directed by Suzanne Di Donna, this trio of working-class portraits honors the late Edward Allan Baker’s legacy with raw emotional storytelling and blue-collar grit.

SUNBREAK by Jonathan Goetzman

A family drama about estranged sisters reuniting after a funeral, transferring from its Los Angeles premiere and starring Martina Ferragamo.

MOM PLAY by Madelyn Slattery

A darkly comic and autobiographical story of a daughter visiting her mother in prison in search of closure.

INTO YOUR HANDS by Nick Navari

A solo performance exploring grief, memory, and intimate loss.

PACKED by Elise Wilkes

A comedic piece about strangers forced to pack up an ex’s apartment—and the emotional baggage that comes with it.

ENMESHMENT by Caity Ladda

A movement-based exploration of personal boundaries and the shifting sense of self.

ANOTHER KIND OF HOLDING ON by Genevieve Scott

A time-bending, existential two-hander about memory, regret, and the ghosts of what might have been.

THE CAVES by Adrienne Gomez

A taut survival drama set on a snowy mountaintop where escape and endurance collide.

LODESTONE by Constance Girard

A ritualistic multimedia piece blending opera, movement, and mythology.

WOMEN WHO CUT by Ariella Carmell

A dark, satirical chamber play about sex, power, and revolutionary sisterhood.

SUGAR AND SALT

A trans-led musical reimagining inspired by Candy Darling, this late-night cabaret melds glitter, grime, and gender defiance.

REPLICA by Paul Tully

A hyper-realistic descent into addiction, identity, and survival in a Los Angeles motel room.

“In a world that constantly asks us to define ourselves, to pick a lane, to be consistent—we're offering something different: the chance to be multiple, fluid, and beautifully, chaotically human,” added Tadmor.

Festival Details

Dates: Weekends, August 30 – October 19, 2025

Venue: AMT Theater, 354 W 45th St, New York, NY

Tickets: $20–$53, available at rjtheatrecompany.com/circlefestival-1