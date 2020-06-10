Chicago Dramatists Announces Online Summer Class Lineup

Chicago Dramatists has been a pillar of Chicago's vibrant theatre scene for over 40 years; proudly nurturing theatrical voices through classes in playwriting, screenwriting, musical theatre, and performance. For the summer session, we are offering a 20% discount on select classes when students use promo code SummerQuarter20 at checkout. This offer is only good when applied before June 8. Our classes are now online, giving students anywhere the opportunity to join us this summer for our newest round of courses.

Chicago Dramatists stands as the only comprehensive playwright development center of its kind in Chicago. Our classes, led by our highly experienced and supportive faculty, are dedicated to the writer - their vision, their voice, their process. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive community dedicated to nurturing dramatic writers at every stage of their evolution, from new writers just beginning their creative journey, to seasoned dramatists dedicated to furthering their craft. Workshops, readings, classes, and special programs, provide opportunities for dramatists to develop their work, expand their professional affiliations, showcase their plays and collaborate with actors, directors, and audiences during the creative process.

Our award-winning playwrights are regularly produced in Chicago, on Broadway and at regional theaters throughout the country. Our playwrights are also shaping writers' rooms in LA, sending our Chicago stories to living rooms across the world. We are committed to dynamic exchange and experimentation, leading to new and innovative works for the American stage and screen. Whether your interest lies in solo-storytelling, playwriting, musical theatre, or screenwriting, we have classes tailor-made for you.

Click HERE to join in and bring your theatrical voice to life.

Use code SummerQuarter20 for 20% off select classes.

