Casting Announced For LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC at Theaterlab This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



KOPCORP (Artistic Director Alex Kopnick, Co-Producer Kelsey Ballard, Associate Producer Vick Liu) has announced the cast and design team for their World Premiere of Loneliness Was a Pandemic, a new science fiction drama by Olivia Haller ([subtext] at 2024 American Pavilion at Cannes), directed by Alex Kopnick ([title of show] at UNDER St. Marks) at Theaterlab (357 W 36th St. 3rd floor, New York, NY 10018) as part of their TLab Shares program, November 1- November 24.

In a world where the only humans left alive are artists, an isolated and imprisoned surviving painter is forced to teach a robot how to create real art.

The cast will feature Emily Sullivan (The Potemkin Play at HERE Arts Center), Andrew Moorhead (Radio Man with SheNYC Arts), Cleopatra Boudreau (MIA M.I.A at La MaMa), and Yi Ming Sofyia Xue (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 at Shanghai Grand Theatre).

The creative team includes Set Design by Joyce He (Koi-Coy at Lenfest Center for the Arts), Lighting Design by Sarah Woods (BlackTrax Programmer for McNeal at Lincoln Center; Cursed at HERE Arts Center), Sound Design by Mitch Toher (A Zoom with a View: A Digital Theater Festival), Costume Design by Sophie Taylor (Wardrobe Assistant on Sleep No More with Punchdrunk), and Projection Design by Alex Kopnick with Fight and Intimacy Director Mike Magliocca (The Hunt at St. Ann's Warehouse) and Composer Bryan Eng (Plaza Suite on Broadway; youngest person to have a residency at the Carlyle Hotel). The Production Stage Manager will be Emani Simpson (Francois + The Rebels at The Public) with Assistant Stage Manager and Assistant Technical Director Carly Gilmore (Donnie & Greg at SoHo Playhouse), Production and Key Art Photographer Danny Bristol, and Social Media Marketing by Neon Lights Digital Media (Bonnie & Clyde: Recorded Live on Stage).

Performances are scheduled on Friday, November 1 at 7:30pm (Press Preview); Saturday, November 2 at 7:30pm (Opening Night); Sunday, November 3 at 3:00pm; Thursday, November 7 at 7:30pm; Friday, November 8 at 7:30pm; Saturday, November 9 at 3pm & 7:30pm; Sunday, November 10 at 3pm; Monday, November 11 at 7:30pm (Industry Night); Wednesday, November 13 at 7:30pm; Thursday, November 14 at 7:30pm; Friday, November 15 at 7:30pm; Saturday, November 16 at 3pm & 7:30pm; Sunday, November 17 at 3pm; Wednesday, November 20 at 7:30pm; Thursday, November 21 at 7:30pm; Friday, November 22 at 7:30pm; Saturday, November 23 at 3pm & 7:30pm, and Sunday, November 24 at 3pm.

Tickets ($35-$50) are available for advance purchase at www.kopcorp.art/lwaptix. Early bird pricing ($30) is available for tickets purchased before October 10th.

Olivia Haller (Playwright) is a writer and producer in Los Angeles. Her stage plays have been presented at or developed with Relative Theatrics, Convergence Theatre (2018 Women's Voices Theater Festival), 2cents Theatre Group (2020 INK Fest), Interlochen Center for the Arts, NextStop Theatre Company, Theater Alliance, Rorschach Theatre, and Beardance Theatre. Most recently, her short film [subtext] which she wrote, produced, and starred in has been accepted to 50 film festivals and counting, including the American Pavilion at Cannes, SCAD, Evolution Mallorca, Bushwick, and the Austin Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Enderby Entertainment Award.

Alex Kopnick (Director) is an award-winning director, producer, VFX editor, SAFD Certified Intermediate Actor-Combatant, projection designer, and arts administrator. Alex has worked with Seaview Productions, Adventureland LLC, Ars Nova, XYZ Films, the Off-Broadway League, and other entertainment industry organizations. Credits: [title of show] at UNDER St. Marks (Director), BEFORE by Neil Redfield (Producer, Chelsea Film Festival Selection, Best Production Design at Miraban), Trap Game by Andy Donnelly at The Tank (Director), producer for 24 Hour Plays: Nationals 2022, Amici Novum (Creator, Best VFX at the International Symbolic Art Film Festival), Who Will Be For Me? (Creator), Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist by Andy Boyd (Assistant Director and Dramaturg), Cymbeline at NYU's Meisner Studio (Assistant Director), Pushing Buttons (Director, Best Young Director Under 25 at the Absurdist Film Festival), A Little Night Music (Projection Designer), Sunday in the Park with George (Projection Designer). Alex is an alum of Indiana University's Individualized Major Program and is an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society. www.alexkopnick.com

KOPCORP under Artistic Director Alex Kopnick, is a Manhattan-based performing arts organization dedicated to creating accessible, bold, and impactful artistic experiences. Through innovative productions and fostering contemporary works, we cultivate artistic communities and create space for new voices in the New York City entertainment industry. The organization also collaborates with existing arts organizations to enhance industry practices and shape a brighter future.

Comments