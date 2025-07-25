Cast Set for The First Annual Awakenings Reading Series at The Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The inaugural Awakenings Reading Serie has revealed that 16 actors will take part in their upcoming reading series. The series features a powerful lineup including the plays Still All Told by Erik Ehn, Trip of a Lifetime by Catherine Filloux, Someone Should Start by Kelsey Puttrich, Your Name Means Dream by José Rivera, and Exhibit by Regina Taylor.

Notable talent includes Regina Taylor (Golden Globe Award, 3 NAACP Image Awards & 2 Emmy Award nominations) who will be performing her new solo show Exhibit, Mahira Kakkar (Life of Pi/Broadway, The Headlands/Lincoln Center Theatre) helms the solo show Trip of a Lifetime by Catherine Filloux, and José Rivera (BAFTA, Writers Guild Award, and Goya Award) will perform in a reading of his new play Your Name Means Dream. Please see the full line up below for complete casting.

The First Annual Reading Series runs August 1 – 3 at The Studio Theatre at 520 8th Avenue. Select readings will also support charitable causes, including City Harvest and Girls Write Now. Tackling timely themes such as artificial intelligence, homelessness, racial justice, immigration, and mental health, the series promises a thought-provoking theatrical experience.