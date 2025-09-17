Cast Set for OH, HONEY Site-Specific Production at Little Egg in Brooklyn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ugly Face Theatre has revealed the full cast for oh, Honey, a site-specific production written by Jeana Scotti and directed by Carsen Joenk (Watch Me with Clubbed Thumb; Dirt with Sour Milk Collective/Exponential Festival). The production will play a limited engagement at the community restaurant Little Egg, October 16-November 7. Seating is limited to only 27 audience members per performance.

Four mothers meet at a diner on the first Monday of every month to complain about Real Housewives, their dietary restrictions, their server, and their college sons' campus sexual assault allegations.

The cast will feature Carmen Berkeley (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord with WP Theater/Second Stage), Maia Karo (Best Friends with Rattlestick Theatre), Dee Pelletier (A Woman Among Women with Bushwick Starr/New Georges), Jamie Ragusa (Best Actress Award Winner for Double Zero, Paris Film Awards), and Mara Stephens (Be the Death of Me with The Civillians), with rotating appearances by Brian McCarthy (Randy Chilton on The Americans), Lucas Papaelias (Once on Broadway), Jesse Pennington (Lucille Lorel nom for Bootycandy with Playwrights Horizons), and Ean Sheehy (Shooter at Theaterlab) as Diner Guy.

The design team will include Lighting & Sound Design by Attilio Rigotti (Death of a Salesman at BAM) and Costume Design by Iliana Paris (Honors Students at wild project) with Production Stage Manager Sarah Jones.

Performances are scheduled on:

Thursday, October 16 at 7:30pm (Press Preview)

Friday, October 17 at 7:30pm (Opening Night)

Saturday, October 18 at 7:30pm

Monday, October 20 at 7:30pm

Tuesday, October 21 at 7:30pm

Wednesday, October 22 at 7:30pm

Thursday, October 23 at 7:30pm

Saturday, October 25 at 7:30pm

Tuesday, October 28 at 7:30pm

Wednesday, October 29 at 7:30pm

Thursday, October 30 at 7:30pm

Saturday, November 1 at 7:30pm

Monday, November 3 at 7:30pm

Wednesday, November 5 at 7:30pm

Thursday, November 6 at 7:30pm

Friday, November 7 at 7:30pm