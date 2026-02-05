Cast Set for Greg Kotis' I AM NOBODY at Theater of the Apes

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater of the Apes announces casting for its remount of Greg Kotis' pandemic-clobbered original guitar musical. Original cast members Emilio Cuesta (“Nathaniel) and Ayun Halliday (“Miriam") will be joined by Greg Kotis (“Mr. Charles”), Madeline Glave (“Naomi), and Eric May Liu (“Lucas”).

The creative team includes Avery Rose Pedell (Director), Stephen Anthony Elkins (Music Director), Piatt Pund (Assistant Music Director) and Katie Walenta (Producer).

From Tony Award-winner Greg Kotis (Urinetown, The End of All Flesh) comes a tuneful 21st century parable about the myriad technological devices holding us prisoner that feels even timelier now than it did in March of 2020.

Lucas' phone has seized control of his mind. It gives him no peace!!! His only recourse is to abscond with a batch of super-charged microchips, intent on unleashing a powerful cyber virus capable of destroying the modern world. Hot on his heels are Naomi, a troubled barmaid and aspirant singer-songwriter, who's convinced Lucas is a holy man with a holy plan, and Nathaniel, his co-worker at the microchip plant, who's so smitten with Naomi he'll drive her 1000s of miles to rendez-vous with another guy. Will Lucas manage to destroy modernity before this modern world can tear them even further apart?

The production will open at The Magnet Theater on April 6 for six Monday night performances on May 5, May 19, June 2nd, June 9, June 16 at 6:30 pm, and June 23rd at 8 pm.