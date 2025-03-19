Cast Set For Eric Bogosian's HUMPTY DUMPTY at the Chain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chaine Theatre will present the NYC premiere production of award-winning actor and playwright Eric Bogosian's HUMPTY DUMPTY, directed by Ella Jane New (New York Times Critics pick macbitches). Set in the year 2000, HUMPTY DUMPTY is a play that explores themes of isolation, survival, and societal breakdown through the lens of a group of friends retreating to a vacation home in upstate New York. It is a powerful metaphor for how easily civilization can fracture under pressure and how individuals react when faced with the unknown.

HUMPTY DUMPTY will play a five-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Chain Theatre Main Stage. Performances begin Thursday, April 3, and continue through Saturday, May 3. Opening Night is Saturday, April 5 (7 p.m.).

When four friends decide to take a vacation in Upstate New York's rural ski country, no sooner do they get to their cozy cabin, than the lights go out, their phones stop working, and their comfortable world is turned upside down. What begins as a pleasant break from their urban lives morphs into a trying and ultimately fatal journey down the rabbit hole of survival.



"HUMPTY DUMPTY feels more relevant than ever, making us question the guts of who we are when the world is collapsing around us. Eric Bogosian writes juicy roles for actors, and this piece finely balances the ensemble narrative while taking each character on their own journey. It makes for a great rehearsal process and collaboration,” remarks the director, Ella Jane New.

The production of HUMPTY DUMPTY features an outstanding cast bringing new life to this gripping play. Marie Dinolan (NYTimes Critics Pick macbitches, Theatrely's Best Standout Star) takes on the role of Spoon, the free-spirited actress navigating the unsettling world of an isolated retreat. Gabriel Rysdahl (The Better Sister on Amazon Prime, THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE at Chain Theatre) steps into the role of Troy, a screenwriter whose sharp wit and survival instincts are put to the test. Brandon Hughes (SIMPATICO, Off-Broadway, Chain Theatre; A CRIME TO REMEMBER) plays Nat, the rugged caretaker whose local knowledge proves invaluable as tensions rise. Christina Elise Perry (THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE, NYC Premiere SIX CORNERS) embodies Nicole, a high-powered book editor struggling to maintain control as the world around her begins to unravel. Rounding out the cast is Kirk Gostkowski (World Premiere GARBAGEMAN, TALK RADIO) as Max, a novelist caught between intellectualism and the primal need to survive. Together, this ensemble brings this dark comedy to life.

The production features scenic design by David Henderson, costume design by Rafaella Rossi, and lighting design by Michael Abrams. Greg Russ is the sound designer and Grace Loeb is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

