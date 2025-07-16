Cast Announced for ORDINARY DAYS at Under St. Marks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ordinary Days, Music and Lyrics by Adam Gwon, sets its cast for its Off-Off Broadway run at Under St. Marks in the East Village. The show is directed by Catie Sheley, with Music Direction by Elise Killian. The show is produced by Viraj Shriwardhankar and Reilly Wilmit.

Ordinary Days tells the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness, love and cabs. Through a score of vibrant and memorable songs, their experiences ring startlingly true to life. Ordinary Days is an original musical for anyone who's ever struggled to appreciate the simple things in a complex place. With equal doses of humor and poignancy, it celebrates how 8.3 million individual stories combine in unexpected ways to make New York City such a unique and extraordinary home.

The cast features Thomas Chubb as Jason, Emily Kate Decker as Claire, Viraj Shriwardhankar as Warren, and Reilly Wilmit as Deb. Juan Castro will cover the roles of Warren and Jason as a swing and Ryanne Solinksy will cover Claire and Deb as a swing.

Performances start Thursday, September 18th, and will play 5 shows over the limited 1 weekend run, closing on Sunday, September 21st.

Ordinary Days is presented through arrangements with Concord Theatrical. www.concordtheatrical.com.