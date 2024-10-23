Cast Announced For THE BEAUTIFUL LAND I SEEK (LA LINDA TIERRA QUE BUSCO YO) At The Pregones Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, Latinx Playwrights Circle, and Fault Line Theatre announced today the cast and creative team for the World Premiere of the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo), written by Matthew Barbot and directed by José Zayas. Performances begin December 4, 2024, with an official opening on December 11, for a strictly limited run through December 29, 2024, at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (304 W 47th St. New York, NY 10036).

The cast of the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo) will include Alejandro Hernández (“New Amsterdam”), Daniel Colón (A Boy Like That), Ashley Marie Ortiz (FUR), Nate Betancourt (Crabs in a Barrel), and Bobby Román (“Blue Bloods”).

the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo) will feature set design by Tristan Jeffers (Hindsight), costume design by Haydee Zelideth (Wet Brain), lighting design by Lucrecia Briceño (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), and sound design by Chad Raines (Laughing in Jail). Movement is by Amaal Saifudeen (She He Me). Caren Celine Morris (Hound Dog, Bite Me) will serve as Production Stage Manager.

Set in 1950, the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo) follows two determined Puerto Rican revolutionaries on a train from New York to Washington, D.C. as they discuss their plan to strike in the name of Puerto Rican independence. However, the lock to their compartment is broken, and each time the door swings open, they are interrupted by figures from art and history—visions that reflect what their homeland means to them and its complex relationship with the United States. As the borders of their reality blur and the train continues its journey, the two must finalize their course of action and decide how they want their sacrifice to be remembered.

the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo) received a reading as part of Latinx Playwrights Circle's Fresh Draft Series in 2021. In 2022 it was featured in Fault Line Theatre's Irons in the Fire reading and development series. It was workshopped in 2023 as part of Fault Line Theatre's inaugural play-development pipeline, Fault Line Theatre: (plays) In Previews, where it received four weeks' worth of focused development, rehearsal, and two weeks of developmental performances, giving artists the chance to experiment and explore their work.

The performance schedule for the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo) is as follows: Wednesday—Saturday at 8pm; Saturday and Sunday at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be an additional performance Tuesday December 10 at 8pm. There will not be a performance on Wednesday December 25.

Tickets for the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo) begin at $25 and are available at pregonesprtt.org.

