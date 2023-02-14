Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COORDINATES to be Presented as Part of Winter One Act Festival at Chain Theatre

Coordinates is a short play about two astronauts, Tolisa and George, who are travelling through space.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Coordinates is produced by Patrick McEvoy and it will premiere on February 16th at 6:30pm as part of the Winter One Act Festival, with other performances following on February 17th at 6:30pm, February 19th at 8pm and February 25th at 3pm.

Performances will take place at Chain Theatre, 312 W 36th St, New York, N.Y. February. Tickets are $22. For tickets reservations, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224886®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fchaintheatre.eventive.org%2Fschedule%2F63b340743d7f70003ef7c974?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Coordinates is a short play about two astronauts, Tolisa and George, who are travelling through space. They discover that the map they are looking at no longer makes sense, that the ship's parameters have changed and the rest of the crew has disappeared. They decide they need to search manually and wonder what they will find, if anything ...

Written and Directed By Patrick McEvoy

Featuring: Bruna Sampaio as Tolisa and Valentine Smith-Vaniz as George.




