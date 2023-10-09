CIRCUS VAZQUEZ Brings All New Show to Randall's Island and Queens

Circus Vazquez, America’s premier family-owned circus brings its all-new 2023 show to New York City. For the first time ever, the show will bring its big top tent to Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island from November 17 – December 4. It will then visit Citi Field in Queens from December 8 – January 7. This brand-new high-energy production brings together a magnificent new cast of international circus superstars that will delight audiences of all ages under the circus’ distinctive new blue and white climate-controlled tent, the largest currently touring the country. The show brings new acts, new excitement and new fun for the entire family!

Now in its 54th year of entertaining generations of families with unforgettable quality productions, Circus Vazquez’ new 2023 show, presented entirely in English, is sure to continue that tradition. This awe-inspiring, death-defying, hilarious and affordable live circus experience is unforgettable fun for the entire family.

The performers are the heart of the circus and Circus Vazquez features some of the world’s finest. Ringmaster Memo Vazquez, a third-generation performer, presides over the festivities as the amiable host who sometimes even finds himself getting in on the act. Italy’s award-winning clown duo, Fumagalli and Davis, will elicit an abundance of laughs with their distinctive brand of outrageous comedy. The Reyes Brothers, from Chile, deftly demonstrate their fast-paced juggling prowess. Be amazed by the acrobatic artistry of the Legion M Teeterboard Troupe, direct from Mongolia. The incomparable unicycle master Pavel Valla Bertini, will keep audiences on the edge of their seat as he builds up to a gravity-defying 15-wheel vertical cycle. High above the circus ring, trapeze artist Camilla Palma from Chile presents a heart-pounding and breathtaking aerial display. India’s Hasan Ansari showcases his extreme dexterity in the rarely seen Palo Hindu act. The members of Ukraine’s Bingo Troupe bring an exciting mix of lively dance and acrobatic performances. Throughout the show, the live Circus Vazquez Band weaves together a magnificent musical tapestry that accompanies each act. And once the show is over, the audience is able to meet many of the stars who just entertained them.