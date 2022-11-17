CHEESE FRIES & FROOT LOOPS Comes to the Triad This Month

Step Forward Entertainment, helmed by Producer Robert R Blume and Pat Labez, today announced that Cheese Fries & Froot Loops, a humorous and poignant new solo show written and performed by Chris Fuller about his pursuit of a life-long dream: to play on the PGA Tour while living with Bipolar Mental Disorder will be performed at The Triad Theater on Tuesday, November 29th at 7pm followed by an open discussion by a panel of Mental Health Experts, who will speak on the healing power of telling your own story followed by a Q&A!

Tickets are $20.00 + 2-drink minimum for the LIVE performance and $10 to view LIVE via streaming or on demand for 2 weeks.

Fuller, diagnosed with bipolar mental disorder goes on to detail the difficulties of competing in professional golf tournaments, while his mind raced out of control with sudden mood swings setting him on a path to self-destruction. The show, directed by noted Off Broadway director Mark S. Graham and produced by veteran theatre producer Robert R. Blume (Drama Desk Awards 1999-2018) with Pat Labez, chronicles Fuller's journey to control his extreme highs and lows. In doing so, he meets a cast of colorful characters who help him arrive at a self-actualization, when he unexpectedly finds his bliss. It is a story with self-deprecating humor and unedited insight as Fuller recounts events in his life going freely from the past to the present.

Chris Fuller had previously written a humorous satirical book titled Goodnight, Golf! He will be giving away a copy of his book to an audience participant after an onstage putting contest during the show. Chris is the son of famed author John G. Fuller (The Ghost of Flight 401) and playwright Elizabeth Fuller (Me & Jezebel).