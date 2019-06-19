Broken Ghost Immersives Announces The 2019 Summer Season Of Immersive Theater

Broken Ghost Immersives is proud to announce the 2019 summer season of immersive theater for New York City. The season kicks off with The Bunker set to perform July 24, 25, 31 and August 1 at The Wildrence, 59 Canal in NYC. The Bunker is an immersive, live action adventure game for up to 15 participants. It combines elements of escape rooms, immersive theater, board games, role playing and video games. It features live performance, digital engagement and a reactive story crafted entirely by the decisions participants make.

Broken Ghost will also be presenting The Rogues Gallery, set to perform July 26 through August 4 at the Wildrence, 59 Canal in NYC. The Rogues Gallery is a one-of-a-kind experience that combines roleplaying games, immersive theater, and social deduction games into a choose-your-own-narrative framework that never tells the same story twice.

Both immersive presentations were fan favorites during the winter season and sure to continue to challenge and entertain this summer.

Broken Ghost Immersives produces interactive performances inspired by games. Their mission is to turn audiences into protagonists by providing unprecedented user agency in affecting plot, character and story. Their production of The Bunker, a sci-fi choose your own adventure for groups of 15, has been in residence on the Lower East Side for almost two years and No Proscenium called it, "The most impressive immersive feat of the year."





