'Broadway In Paris' Creator Michael Pereira Launches BROADWAY CHEZ VOUS

Director and choreographer Michael Pereira has announced the launch of Broadway Chez Vous, a virtual performing arts school dedicated to advancing musical theater training for artists around the world. This innovative membership program grants students of all ages access to dance and voice classes on-demand, a monthly LIVE Zoom class and Q & A with Michael. Classes and choreography are added on a monthly basis.

All classes are taught in English and range from five to forty minutes in length. A unique feature of this program is that participants have the option to participate in multiple class formats including a complete class with instructions, without instructions or exercise by exercise.

"In this ever-changing world I wanted to create a supportive environment where people could continue to grow as performing artists," said Michael Pereira. Broadway Chez Vous (Broadway at Home) is that place," said Michael Pereira. For more information and to register please visit www.broadwaychezvous.com.

Michael spent twenty two years as a working and teaching professional in New York City. He is currently developing, directing, choreographing and producing the first French version of Pippin with the blessing of Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz who wrote the music and lyrics for the original 1972 Broadway production. Prior to relocating to Paris, Michael performed all over the world. His first professional job was in the acclaimed European production of West Side Story directed by Alan Johnson. Others credits include Anything Goes, Cabaret, A Christmas Carol, to name a few. Michael was thrilled to portray "Patrick" in Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens directed by Tony Award nominee Bill Russell. He also worked closely with Tony Award winner Ann Reinking in the workshops of Chicago for Broadway/Encores, Applause for Papermill Playhouse/National tour and Bye Bye Birdie for ABC-TV.

To connect with Broadway in Paris online visit www.broadwayinparis.com.

