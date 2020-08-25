Bravo The Theatre Dog Celebrates International Dog Day!

Their next live reading will take place on Tuesday, September 1.

How is Bravo the Theatre Dog celebration International Dog Day you ask? By preparing for next week's story time, of course! Bravo and his pals, Brenda Bell, Michael Sgouros, Emily Sgouros, and other crucial members of The Players Theatre have been hosting musical story time every Tuesday since New York City first shut down in March. And although things are slowing starting to open up, including Bravo's Book Nook shop reopening in June, Bravo still loves to host readings online every Tuesday.

The team recently moved their story times from 2:00pm every Tuesday to 11:00am, as schedules have adjusted and they are beginning to transfer into the Fall season. With Brenda Bell, co-owner of Bravo's Book Nook, narrating the book and Michael Sgouros (also co-owner) and his daughter Emily Sgouros providing original musical accompaniment, these children's books come to life every week with energy, enthusiasm, and some excellent character voices.

Stories range from fun, dog-friendly "tails" such as Can I Be Your Dog by Troy Cummings, to New York City classics like The Little Red Lighthouse by Hildegarde Swift, to more inspirational stories such as Journey of One Hundred Steps by Laurel McVaugh. Their next live reading will take place on Tuesday, September 1st at 11:00am on the Bravo's Book Nook Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/bravosbooknook/. You can also view the past live readings anytime on the Facebook page.

Additionally, join Bravo and his friends this Saturday, August 29th from 11am-4pm for Independent Bookstore Day featuring Sparkle Monster (Host), a special Musical Storytime With Bravo, Literally Alive Musical Theatre, Moon Kissed, Too Many Leaders, Samkae, Benny Rubin Jr. and much more! www.bravosbooknook.com for more details!

