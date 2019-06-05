Boundless Theatre Company To Present FUR As Part Of The Next Door Series At NYTW

Boundless Theatre Company will present a production of Migdalia Cruz's Fur, directed by Elena Araoz. The production will run from November 1st to November 24th as part of the Next Door Series at NYTW, located at 83 East 4th Street.

In the midst of a post-apocalyptic sandstorm, Citrona, a young woman whose body is covered in fur, is purchased, caged and fetishized by a pet shop owner named Michael. When he hires beautiful Nena to hunt for Citrona's food, an absurd and captivating love triangle ensnares all three characters. Intense, primal and delightfully bizarre, Migdalia Cruz's FUR exposes the beating heart of impulsive, unconventional desire.

MIGDALIA CRUZ is a Bronx-born, award-winning playwright, lyricist, translator, and librettist of more than 60 works including: El Grito Del Bronx, Salt, The Book of Miaou, & Frida, produced in venues such as BAM, Latino Chicago Theater, Mabou Mines, National Theater of Greece, Houston Grand Opera, Ateneo Puertorriqueño, & Teatro Vista. An alumna of New Dramatists, she received grants from the NEA, McKnight, NYFA and Pew/TCG Foundations, and was named the 2013 Helen Merrill Distinguished Playwright. Nurtured by Sundance, the Lark, & by Maria Irene Fornés at INTAR, Migdalia taught the Fornés Workshop/2016-2018, Princeton 2018, and LaMaMa/Umbria 2018.

Recently, Elena Araoz directed the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway world premiere Original Sound (Cherry Lane). Other recent NYC productions: Mac Wellman's A Chronicle of the Madness of Small Worlds (NYTW Next Door), Kidnap Road (La MaMa), Alligator (New Georges/The Sol Project), Warren Leight's Union Square Incident (24 Hour Plays on Broadway), Architecture of Becoming (Women's Project), Mechanics of Love (To-by-For). With Boundless Theatre Company: Fornês' plays Conduct of Life and Mud and Octavio Solis' Prospect. Faculty: Princeton University. www.elenaaraoz.com

Boundless Theatre Company was founded in 2003 by María-Cristina Fusté and Ailien Ventura. This designer-led company seeks to investigate, push and redefine the boundaries of theatrical storytelling by collaborating with multicultural artists from different parts of the world. Spearheaded by women and theatre-makers of color, Boundless is committed to creating inquisitive and socially relevant theatre. A member of ART New York / Alliance of Resident Theatres, Boundless operates simultaneously in New York and Puerto Rico. Recent projects include NYC productions of María Irene Fornés' Mud and The Conduct of Life.

Next Door at NYTW provides a home for companies and artists who are producing their own work. This initiative provides each project with subsidized resources and space for development and performance in the Fourth Street Theatre. As part of an ongoing effort to expand support for artists at every stage of their careers, this series served over 300 artists in the first two years alone.





