Boundless Theater Postpones Gala & Inaugural Installation Series

Creative Point-On announced today that out of an abundance of caution due to Covid, Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders) will postpone their inaugural installation series featuring performances by singer-songwriter Hadiza Dockeray and excerpts from David James Parr's anthology play Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting. The series will now take place over four Boundless Tuesdays this Spring at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre Space (61 Christopher Street): April 19, April 26, May 3, and May 10. Additionally, Boundless Theater will also postpone their gala to later this Spring, at a date to be announced.

Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders) is a theatrical installation series returning the spotlight to the underground scene of the performing arts by presenting exclusively curated, boutique performances from indie playwrights, actors, musicians, and dancers in unconventional spaces, starting from speakeasy-styled cabaret locations throughout New York City.

Each Boundless Tuesday evening will begin with the Boundless Theater Manifesto and a musical act by international singer-songwriter Hadiza Dockeray and her band, followed by a performance from David James Parr's anthology play Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting. Tickets, starting at $25, are now available and can be purchased at BoundlessTheater.com

Eleanor Rigby is Waiting (24 strangers. 24 hours. 1 chance to connect) by award-winning author David James Parr is a kaleidoscopic romantic comedy-drama consisting of a mosaic of interconnected vignettes, exploring different shades of human emotion. A boundless experience combined with an evocative live music performance by singer-songwriter Hadiza Dockeray invites the audience each night on a unique date with surprising characters and one chance to connect with an array of strangers, played by a group of versatile powerhouse actors in an interconnected portrait of love, lust, and longing in our modern world.

The show was initially inspired by the lyrics of the popular song by The Beatles: "Ah, look at all the lonely people. Where did they all come from?" Edward Albee famously got his cryptic title for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf ? from a bathroom mirror in a West Village restaurant where these words were scrawled. A central character in Parr's play similarly sees the phrase Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting written in lipstick on a bathroom mirror and begins to ruminate about its origin. Is it about loneliness? Is it about hope? And how long, exactly, can you keep a person waiting before they break?