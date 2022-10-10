Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bock & Harnick's THE APPLE TREE to Open at Ghostlight Players This Week

“The Apple Tree” is three one-act musical playlets.

Oct. 10, 2022  
Ghostlight Players will present "The Apple Tree," a musical from the creators of "Fiddler on the Roof" and "She Loves Me," from October 13 - 16 at Hemsley Hall.

"The Apple Tree" features a book and score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, with additional material by Jerome Coopersmith.

"The Apple Tree" is three one-act musical playlets: "The Diary of Adam and Eve" a quirky, touching spin on the tale of the world's first couple, adapted from Mark Twain's Extracts from Adam's Diary; "The Lady or the Tiger?" is a rock and roll fable set in a mythical barbarian kingdom, which explores the fickleness of love; "Passionella" is based on Jules Feiffer's offbeat Cinderella-story about a chimney sweep whose dreams of being a "glamorous movie star" nearly sabotage her one chance for true love.

Directed by Charlie Siedenburg with music direction by Donna D'Ermilio, the cast features Gary Bradley (Adam/Ensemble/Flip), Danielle Oliveira (Eve/Ensemble), Gavin Matthias (The Snake/Balladeer/Narrator), Courtney Lee (Princess Barbara/Ensemble), James McKeon (Capt. Sanjar/Ensemble), Rich Ryan (King Arik/Ensemble), Rachel Sievers (Ella/Passionella), Meredith Sladek (Ensemble), Joyce Gordon (Ensemble), Lloyd Lerner (Ensemble), Eve Steinmetz (Ensemble) and Charles Sullivan (Voice of God).

The orchestra features Donna D'Ermilio (Piano/Conductor), Glenn Kaiser (Keyboard 2), Matthew Sommerfield (Bass), Amy Beshara (Violin) and Joe Piazza (Percussion).

The production is designed by Charlie Siedenburg and Craig Kwasnicki, costume design by Adrienne Ferretti and Charles Sullivan, lighting and sound design by Nick Diaz. Stephanie Kwasnicki scenic artist. Michael Whelan is assistant director.

Songs include "Here in Eden," "Eve," "Go to Sleep Whatever You Are," "What Makes Me Love Him," "I'll Tell You A Truth," "I've Got What You Want," "Tiger, Tiger," "Oh, to Be a Movie Star," "Gorgeous,""(Who, Who, Who, Who) Who Is She?," "Wealth," and "You Are Not Real."

The musical, which featured a Tony-winning performance by Barbara Harris, also starred Alan Alda and Larry Blyden, opened at Broadway's Shubert Theatre in October 1966, playing 463 performances. Directed by Mike Nichols, "The Apple Tree" was nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Musical. Jerome Coopersmith provided additional material.

Performances for "The Apple Tree" are October 13-16 (Thursday-Saturday at 8:00pm and Sunday at 3:00pm) at Hemsley Hall (4 Arthur Kill Road). Tickets for "The Apple Tree" are $25 adults and $20 seniors/students and available for purchase online at www.our.show/apple.


