Benjamin Britten's THE TURN OF THE SCREW Comes To Wave Hill This October

Wave Hill is proud to announce a collaboration with On Site Opera (OSO) to present Benjamin Britten's operatic ghost story, The Turn of the Screw, October 25-27, 2019. This immersive production will take place on Wave Hill's grounds, indoors and out, with audience members following the characters to each location.

"The incredible grounds at Wave Hill will allow us to take audiences on a journey like never before," commented OSO Director Eric Einhorn. "The opera will begin outside on a sweeping overlook of the Hudson River, then literally follow the Governess on her journey into and through two rooms of the stately Wave Hill House, where mysterious things await her."

"Wave Hill has a long tradition of presenting different types of music on the grounds, but this is the first time that an opera will bring new life to our site," commented Wave Hill President and Executive Director Karen Meyerhoff. "We are thrilled to partner with On Site Opera, an organization that brings such extremely talented musicians and wonderful creative team to the project."

A gothic thriller originally written in 1898 by American novelist Henry James, "The Turn of the Screw" embodies supernatural elements and suspense. A governess arrives at a remote country estate to care for two children with explicit orders from her employer to never write to him about the children, never inquire about the history of the house and to never abandon the children. Alone and anxious, the Governess begins to feel that the grounds might be haunted and that the malevolent spirits are targeting the children in her charge.

The cast includes Jennifer Check as the Governess, Dominic Armstrong as Peter Quint, Adriana Zabala as Miss Jessell, Margaret Lattimore as Mrs. Grose, Ashley Emerson as Flora and Darius Elmore as Miles. OSO Music Director Geoffrey McDonald will lead the instrumental ensemble.

A public garden and cultural center in the Bronx overlooking the Hudson River and Palisades, Wave Hill's ever-changing, garden landscape makes it a uniquely vibrant space to present both performing and visual arts. We offer an array of outdoor programming each summer, including live music on our Great Lawn and other locations throughout the grounds. In the fall and winter, historic Armor Hall is the setting for a vibrant concert series that reimagines the traditional structures of chamber music, and features internationally touring artists. The production of The Turn of the Screw makes great use of our site, including the distinctive vista and our historic indoor spaces. It opens Wave Hill's upcoming 2019-2020 concert season in Armor Hall.

The co-production with Wave Hill of The Turn of the Screw follows OSO's acclaimed recent performances of the World Premiere of Michi Wiancko and Deborah Brevoort's new opera, Murasaki's Moon in The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Astor Court, Menotti's Amahl and the Night Visitors at the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, Ricky Ian Gordon and William Hoffman's Morning Star at the Eldridge St. Synagogue, Mozart's The Secret Gardener in an NYC community garden, Milhaud's Guilty Mother in a Hell's Kitchen garage, and the world premiere of Musto's Rhoda and the Fossil Hunt at the American Museum of Natural History's Hall of Saurischian Dinosaurs.

Tickets will go on sale July 22, 2019 on Wave Hill's website and OSO's production page.

*Audiences will be asked to stand and walk intermittently for approximately the first 30 minutes of the production.





