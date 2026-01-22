Be Bold! Productions Unveils Selection For 14th Annual LUV SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Be Bold! Productions has announced the lineup for its 14th Annual LUV Short Play and Musical Festival, presented at Players Theatre. The festival will run from February 5 through February 22, 2026, and will feature fifteen original short plays selected by the festival’s curatorial team.

The LUV festival focuses on love in its many forms, including romantic, familial, and platonic relationships. Performances will take place over three weeks in February, with five short plays presented each week. Audience members will vote to determine a “Best of the Week” selection during each programming block.

Artistic Director Brenda Bell said the festival reflects how love often comes into focus during this time of year and noted that the variety of perspectives allows each piece to approach the theme differently.

Week One, running February 5–8, will include Personal Purgatory by Reginald Jackson, The Gentleman Caller by Maisa Chiang, The Google Affair by Jonathon Ward, At Least It’s Shark Week by Brendan O’Dwyer, and Canapé by Grace O’Brien.

Week Two, scheduled for February 12–15, will feature The Late Lovers by Julia Genoveva, Ramifications.com by Alex Bernstein, The Invitation by Bruce Deveau, Old Flames by Riley Fee, and Hook, Lie and Sinker by Kristen Evans.

Week Three, running February 19–22, will present Not About The Money by William Zolla II, Mister Toffey Tuck by Kevin Durfee, Unicorn by Alan Cordoba-Diaz, Love in a Mosh Pit by Matthew Moore, and Loads of Love by Kathryn Loggins.

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. in the Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box on the third floor of Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal Street in Manhattan’s West Village.

Tickets

Tickets are priced at $30 and are available online at shortplaynyc.com or at the Players Theatre box office.

The Short Play and Musical Festival is presented three times annually and is open to submissions. The next submission cycle will focus on a New York City theme, with submissions opening in February.