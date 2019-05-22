Bagels And Broadway Welcomes Hunter Ryan Herdlicka And More This Week

Valerie Smaldone's weekly radio show and podcast, Bagels and Broadway, welcomes talent from the theater, the entertainment world, and the food and beverage scene on Saturdays at 9am. Tune in to WNYM-AM 970, or listen online at www.am970theanswer.com to catch the unique lineup for Saturday, May 25th:

Actor Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, whose professional career began just nine days after he graduated from Carnegie Mellon's School of Drama, when he was cast as a lead in the first revival of A Little Night Music starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Angela Lansbury. A dream come true for any young actor, and especially Hunter, a major Sondheim fan.

Valerie also welcomes Dr. Nicola Nice, a sociologist and branding expert who, after recognizing that major liquor brands did not market effectively or directly to women, developed her own brand of botanical gin, "Pomp and Whimsy" and co-founded The Women's Cocktail Collective, an association for women in the wine and spirits industry. Nicola Nice has been profiled in many major publications since the debut of "Pomp and Whimsy."

Songwriter, Eddie Perfect, the Australian composer of Beetlejuice, joins Valerie to talk about his recent good fortunes on Broadway, plus listeners will hear food and theater news in Valerie's weekly segments, "Broadway Bulletin" and "Food Bites."

Valerie Smaldone is a 5x Billboard Award-winning journalist who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years.

For just over a year, she's been hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway talent and behind the scenes movers and shakers, as well as food news from all five boroughs. The weekly show has featured: Tootsie writer, Robert Horn, Tony winner Cady Huffman, writer-director Will Nunziata, composer Joe Iconis, producer Jennifer Tepper, librettist Winnie Holzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston and Renee Taylor, and many other show business luminaries.

Tune in to Bagels and Broadway at 9am Saturdays on WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com. The podcast is available at: https://omny.fm/shows/bagels-and-broadway-with-valerie-smaldone/playlists/podcast.







