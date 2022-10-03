BY THE LIGHT By Kate McLeod Announced At United Solo Festival

By The Light, by Kate McLeod will be performed at United Solo on October 14th at 8:30 P.M. and October 22nd at 2 P.M.

The festival takes place at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, NY, NY. Her solo piece takes us on Joe's unexpected journey when he leaves home and everything he knows and sets out to find his . . . ?

In 1903, a beloved-by-most pachyderm was annihilated in front of an audience on Coney Island. The reason is not lost to history: Edison wanted to prove that his electricity could execute prisoners efficiently.

But for Joe, who had been her caretaker and friend since they met in Texas, this was the end of a deeply-felt personal journey.

Life is a great teacher especially in the dire and unforgiving times when we find out who we really are. What does he find? Who does he become? How can a medicine showman ease his pain?

Joe is performed by Michael Irvin Pollard (https://www.linkedin.com), an accomplished actor and resident of New Jersey. It is directed by Peter B. Zazzali (https://www.routledge.com/authors/i21393-peter-zazzali), currently a professor of Theatre at James Madison University and the author of several books. Kate McLeod is the author of 27 plays, a member of the Kennedy Center Playwriting Intensive and The League of Professional Theatre Women. She is a former journalist and the author of Beetlemania: The Car That Captured The Hearts of Millions.