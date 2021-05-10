BWW Review: The World Premiere of Byzantine Choral Project s ICONS/IDOLS: IN THE PURPLE ROOM Hits New York

The current pandemic has put live shows on hold in New York City for the past year, but in-person events are easing their way back. Case it point: Byzantine ChoralProject'sICONS/IDOLS: IN THE PURPLE ROOM at the West Village's New Ohio Theatre. Part art installation (designed by Afsoon Pajoufar), part lyrical chant (lyrics by Helen Banner; music by GraceOberhofer), this immersive new work captures tragedy and strong will at its best.

Don't expect any live actors or performers. This is a new kind of show where your phone is your helpful guide. Download the audio, don your earbuds and head down the stairs to the dungeon-esque chambers where the narrator will guide you from one installation to the next. Listen to the story about young Athenian orphan Irene and the Byzantine Empire ad you witness boos statements of chairs with strips of tape with handwritten verses and a bright purple light that hovers over a bloody bed.

The power of gender roles plays an important role in this story, as does religion and politics. Women rise to the challenge and find their inner strength to overpower a once male-dominated empire. Throughout the story, the musical lyrics sung by various women and non-binary performers, is emotional and eerily beautiful, gripping you into each word or chant well after you leave the theatre.

COVID safety protocols are followed with time entry and social distancing. All guests are required to wear masks at all times while indoors.

Byzantine ChoralProject'sICONS/IDOLS: IN THE PURPLE ROOM is running now until May 22nd at the New Ohio Theatre. Tickets can be found here.

Photo courtesy of DARR Publicity