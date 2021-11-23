BWW Review: MIKE & MINDY'S WILD WEEKEND JAM Hits The Players Theatre

The musical Mike & Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam recently debuted at The Players Theatre in the West Village with a quirky bunch of characters to enjoy.

It's a story about the singing duo Mike and Mindy who have been struggling to make it in the music business. After meeting in a high school talent show, the two started singing together and eventually got married, never losing sight of their dream to one day make it big. But after countless open mic nights not amounting to the success they dreamed of, and dealing with a family who is anything but supportive, their musical dreams grow dimmer and dinner. And then one night during a weekend jam, a music producer from LA (and former classmate of Mike and Mindy's) comes into the city and wants to hear them sing, changing their lives forever.

The show is silly and comical, never taking itself too seriously, with lots of musical performances - "Shelf Life" and "Where There is Love" - that will have you moving around in your seat. At times, it was hard to hear the singers as the music and microphones needed some technical adjustment, but you were still able to enjoy the talent these actors brought to the stage.

Some characters could have been developed more, including Mike and Mindy themselves. We never learned more about them other than their struggling music career. Deeper knowledge behind these two characters might allow the audience to connect with them on an even deeper level. But Mindy's father stood out. His thick Jersey accent and stubborn attitude made him relatable and a family staple. As we got a look inside his grumpy demeanor, we saw his own dreams that were squashed by his father, allowing us to like him even more.

Mike & Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam is a feel-good musical at its finest, that will make you clap your hands, tap your feet, and bop your head throughout the show. The family is wacky, and so are the friends, making them fun to watch -- especially the high school teacher with his colorful suits.

The moral of the story is simple. Pursue your dreams and never let anyone tell you they can't come true. Believe in yourself and the rest will come. It's a much-needed pep talk we all can use as we navigate through this pandemic and try to regain our hopes and dreams once again.

Photo courtesy of Mike & Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam