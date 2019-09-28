BWW Review: Immersive Production I CAN'T SEE Frights and Delights Manhattan

Immersive Horror Theatrical Production "I Can't See" opened Wednesday night. The new experience is next up for the creator Timothy Haskell and the Pysco Clan team.

Upon arriving, the "Optecs" team invites you to 'download' the experience into your mind. Provided to you is a blindfold, a safety (extra) blindfold, as well as headphones. The immersive experience uses every sensory element available - except sight.

Sound, texture, and scent with the right imagination, and you'd have yourself a horror movie in your mind, with yourself as the main character

Based on the ghost story The Toll House by W.W, Jacobs, I Can't See takes you along a night with friends. From a fair, to a night on the town, and of course - a spooky house. As a concept, it was a wild experience and immense fun. However, it leaves the audience wanting a bit more.

It seemed as though right when the real horror was to begin, it was all over. Sure, being blindfolded is frightening, but at times the scariest thought was if we were to fall over by accident. This was a main flaw in my opinion as I felt I wasn't able to use the full spectrum of my imagination due to the floor not being completely flat at times. That does not go without saying your "friends" who guide you throughout the experience do a wonderful job in doing so.

It's clear this experience is not a haunted house. The actors are able to touch you as they guide you throughout the performance, and it's very well done. The timing is seamless between the actor's guidance, and the cues you're given through your headphones you as you move through the space. For the times you're on your own, the "umbilicals" guide your way, and a friend is always nearby.

Something that could take "I Can't See" to the next level would be turning the audio into a more ASMR experience by using stereo audio in the headphones, so sound is split between the ears. When someone is on my right side speaking, I would have enjoyed hearing the audio louder in that ear. Doing so would have made this an even more immersive experience.

"I Can't See" might be a bit kitschy at times, but it's fun. For a small group or even by yourself, the production is worth the time. I would keep an eye on Psycho Clan's next production, as it's sure to be an alarmingly good time.

I Can't See runs between September 25th-November 3rd at 133 Greenwich ST in Manhattan. Visit www.nightmarenyc.com for complete details.





