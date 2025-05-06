 tracking pixel
BOOTLEG BANDIT SALOON Transforms Manhattan Jailhouse Into Immersive Western Underworld

Bootleg Bandit Saloon opens May 30th.

By: May. 06, 2025
This spring, Bootleg Bandit Saloon invites audiences into a lawless, liquor-fueled immersive theater experience set inside a corrupt jailhouse above the Long Hall Pub and Grocery (58 E 34th Street, NYC). Blending the grit of Spaghetti Westerns with Tarantino-style tension, the show blurs the line between prisoner and performer, saloon and cellblock.

Audience members assume roles as captured outlaws or bounty hunters navigating a bootleg liquor empire under the rule of a crooked Sheriff. With original gameplay tasks, one-on-one character moments, and live music, the show unfolds across multiple cells and two rooms.

"We wanted to create a world where the audience doesn't just watch the story unfold-they become part of the criminal operation," says director producer Dave Morrissey Jr. "The Bootleg Bandit Saloon isn't just a show. It's a memory you walk out drunk on."

Bootleg Bandit Saloon opens May 30th. Tickets and VIP experiences available here. 21+ and up only. Use code BWW15 for 15% off tickets.



