BLITHE Séance to Play The BOO! Short Play Festival Next Month

EMG Productions has announced that the short play “Blithe Séance” by Eugene M. Grygo is in the Boo! Short Play Festival at The Players Theatre, in the heart of Greenwich Village at 115 MacDougal St., between West 3rd & Bleecker Streets, NYC 10012.

“Blithe Séance” will be performed: Thursday, Oct. 5 @ 7 PM; Friday, Oct. 6 @ 7 PM; Saturday, Oct. 7 @ 7 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 8 @ 3 PM. The festival plays will be performed at the Steve & Marie Sgouros Black Box Theatre on the third floor of the theater complex. There is no elevator.

The Players Theatre Short Play & Musical Festival produces a series of three week festivals, including the Boo! event in October. The organizers of the event want each play to “Scare us or force us to laugh till we die — horror plays and musicals including a great spoof are what this festival is all about!”

Grygo's play takes place in Boston, Halloween 1999. The main character THEO has sold his home in Boston but wants to free it from aggressive ghost RUPERT. THEO employs a psychic-medium JASPER for help. They hold an epic séance and THEO must figuratively and literally wrestle with the demons of his past before he can move forward.

Cast & Crew

Nicholas A. Schommer will play the role of THEO, Jeremy A. Lynch has been cast in the role of RUPERT and Rick Benson will take on the role of JASPER. Rachael Langton will direct this production assisted by Paulina “pau” Tobar who is serving as stage manager.

Tickets

Please use the following links to get tickets and use the code CAST for $20 tickets

New York City resident Eugene Grygo is a psychic/medium as well as a playwright and “Blithe Séance” represents his first convergence of drama and Spiritualism. He has worked in theater, independent movies, comedy, fiction and nonfiction publishing, and live concerts since 1991. The filmed version of his play, Self-Storage can be seen for free on YouTube here: https://bit.ly/3Ryv6jU and via Vimeo here: https://bit.ly/3Pxdn9A His very short play, Priscilla, or the Carpenter's Other Woman was published in the inaugural edition of “Mini Plays Review — An International Journal of Short Plays,” and can be read online for free here: https://bit.ly/44hghoV on pages 58 and 59.Grygo is readily available for interviews. More about him can be found here: https://eugenegrygotv.com/