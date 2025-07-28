BETWEEN THEM AND NOW Premieres At Gene Frankel Theatre Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Between Them and Now, a visually poetic puppetry piece created by Spanish actress and Fulbright scholar Sara Velasco, will make its New York debut this August at the inaugural Gene Frankel Theatre Festival.

Rooted in Velasco's research on language, memory, and belonging, the piece invites audiences into a delicate world where time slips, letters speak, and what's gone is never quite lost.

Co-directed by Velasco and fellow Spanish theatre-maker Pablo Rodríguez, the piece features an international ensemble: Kevin Cheng (Taiwan) and Sara Velasco (Spain), who perform as themselves and as puppeteers.

In Between Them and Now, an actress returns to the stage, hoping to reconnect with the present. But her aunt, lost in memory, still lives inside a love from the past. Then a letter appears - and with it, a crack in time. From that moment on, the stage no longer knows what year it's in.

Performances will take place at the historic Gene Frankel Theatre (24 Bond St, NYC) on August 6 at 8:30pm, August 10 at 2:30pm, and August 14 at 8:30pm, as part of Block #3 of the festival.

The Gene Frankel Theatre Festival, running August 4-17, features 25 original one-acts and short plays selected from over 100 submissions. A distinguished jury - Thomas R. Gordon, Francesca Ravera, and Thomas G. Waites - will present awards in acting, directing, and playwriting during the Gala Ceremony on August 17.

Tickets are available through the Gene Frankel Theatre Festival website, ranging from $25 (students/seniors) to $35 (general admission).