BAE Presents Livestream Featuring 60 WORDS from Bronx Based Composer Kamala Sankaram

BAE will celebrate Women's History Month with an online concert presentation featuring Bronx-Based composer Kamala Sankaram's composition "60 Words" and her unique band that blends the sounds of surf rock/cumbia/spaghetti-Western/Bollywood: "Bombay Rickey."

"60 Words" is a composition for strings and spoken word, it utilizes the text known as the "Authorization for the Use of Military Force." This text is the legal justification for every covert military operation engaged in by the United States military since 9/11. Kamala was inspired to write this piece after listening to Radiolab's podcast "60 Words" where they examined how just 60 words of legal language have blurred the line between war and peace.

The text is as follows:

"That the President is authorized to use all necessary and appropriate force against those nations, organizations, or persons he determines planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, or harbored such organizations or persons in order to prevent any future acts of international terrorism against the United States by such nations, organizations or persons."

This presentation will include Bronx Arts Ensemble string players along with BAE Teaching Artists who teach in schools throughout the Bronx, Kamala hopes that the presentation creates tension for viewers and raises questions about what this piece of legislation really means.

BAE will also broadcast a performance of Kamala Sankaram's band "Bombay Rickey" which features a fun and witty musical performance that touches on issues like racial authenticity and cultural appropriation.

Premiering on Facebook Live and Youtube Live, this special event will feature an interview with Kamala Sankaram and will be conducted by BAE's Interim Executive Director, Judith Insell. The interview will focus on Sankaram's inspirations for her compositions, her experiences as a woman of color creating the field of classical music and the backstory of her band.

Free admission Sunday, March 21st, 1:00 pm EST Facebook Live at facebook.com/bronxartsensemble Youtube Live at youtube.com/user/BronxArts Ensemble. Link to Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bae-concert-hall-kamala-sankaram-tickets-144059292221