News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Astoria Acting Workshop to Present 'The Method' Fundamentals Pop-up Workshop

The workshop will take place on Saturday, March 8th.

By: Feb. 17, 2025
Astoria Acting Workshop to Present 'The Method' Fundamentals Pop-up Workshop Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Astoria Acting Workshop will present "The Method" Fundamentals: Pop-up Workshop at 3AM Theatre.

LATEST NEWS

Connor Delves Will Star as Cadel Evans in CADEL: LUNGS ON LEGS
Yara Arts Group To Bring THE MAGIC OF LIGHT To La MaMa In March
MESHUGGAH-NUNS! to be Presented at Maggie's Little Theater
ROMEO & JULIET to be Presented at Wagner College Theatre

"Relaxation and Sensory Work" Workshop:

Are you ready to take your acting career to the next level by learning technique? Have you heard of Method Acting? Want to explore the fundamentals of "The Method" training? In this introductory workshop; you will be taken through a guided relaxation, followed by engaging each of the five senses through a gradual progression of a sense-by-sense explorative exercise. This class is for all levels of actors and artists. Ages 21+ Special Price $30.

Pop-up Workshop Date and Location: Location is 3AM Theatre: 9-20 35th Ave #3N, Astoria, NY 11106. Date: Saturday, March 8th. Time: 11am to 1pm No Drop-In's and No Late Entry. Registration form on website: https://forms.gle/qyGd7MSYNToukUPv5

The workshop is led by Elizabeth Carlsen: Elizabeth Carlsen is an American Actress born and raised in Astoria, Queens. Elizabeth received her MFA in Acting from The Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University. https://elizabethcarlsen.com/actress

Email: astoriaactingworkshop@gmail.com. Stay Connected by visiting our website: https://elizabethcarlsen.com/astoria-acting-workshop



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos