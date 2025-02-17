Astoria Acting Workshop to Present 'The Method' Fundamentals Pop-up Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Astoria Acting Workshop will present "The Method" Fundamentals: Pop-up Workshop at 3AM Theatre.

"Relaxation and Sensory Work" Workshop:

Are you ready to take your acting career to the next level by learning technique? Have you heard of Method Acting? Want to explore the fundamentals of "The Method" training? In this introductory workshop; you will be taken through a guided relaxation, followed by engaging each of the five senses through a gradual progression of a sense-by-sense explorative exercise. This class is for all levels of actors and artists. Ages 21+ Special Price $30.

Pop-up Workshop Date and Location: Location is 3AM Theatre: 9-20 35th Ave #3N, Astoria, NY 11106. Date: Saturday, March 8th. Time: 11am to 1pm No Drop-In's and No Late Entry. Registration form on website: https://forms.gle/qyGd7MSYNToukUPv5

The workshop is led by Elizabeth Carlsen: Elizabeth Carlsen is an American Actress born and raised in Astoria, Queens. Elizabeth received her MFA in Acting from The Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University. https://elizabethcarlsen.com/actress

Email: astoriaactingworkshop@gmail.com. Stay Connected by visiting our website: https://elizabethcarlsen.com/astoria-acting-workshop

